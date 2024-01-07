Staying breezy and getting cooler

Skies have cleared, but plenty of cool air has stayed behind. Winds continue to breeze through the region getting occasionally gusty, especially north of I-10. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. locally.

Winds will slowly shift directions throughout the day, resulting in a more northerly, dry flow. Temperatures will sink to the 30s over the next couple nights, and a Frost Advisory has been issued for overnight into Tuesday morning.

Daytime highs will stay in the 60s for the upcoming week with chilly overnight lows. Another round of possible precipitation is already anticipated by next weekend.