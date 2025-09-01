Hot Labor Day, Humid Week Ahead: Storm Chances Rise Across the Valley

After a hot Labor Day with highs over 110°F, increasing monsoonal moisture will bring a shift in the weather pattern starting Labor Day night into Tuesday.

For those traveling/returning from the long weekend--take note of a Heat Advisory just to our west.

Here in the Coachella Valley we're looking higher humidity, widespread cloud cover, and a chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms, especially Tuesday morning. These clouds will help keep high temperatures closer to seasonal norms through midweek.

Rainfall amounts will be light across the valley, though nearby mountains may see heavier downpours if storms develop. A second wave of moisture may push in by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, continuing the chance for scattered showers, but coverage will remain hit or miss.

By Thursday, high pressure begins to weaken, bringing a subtle cooling trend and gradually drier conditions. Temperatures COULD dip below 100°F by Friday or Saturday for Palm Springs—offering slight relief from the recent heat.

Monsoonal chances taper off as we head into the weekend as a coastal trough moves in, ushering in more stable and seasonally average conditions.