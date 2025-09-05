Skip to Content
From Muggy to Mild, Decreasing Storms and Drier Days into Weekend

Near-normal temperatures will continue across the Coachella Valley through the weekend as monsoonal moisture slowly decreases. By Saturday, humidity will still be noticeable, but the chance for thunderstorms will mainly stay confined to the surrounding mountains. Storms that do develop will be weaker and more isolated compared to earlier this week.

On Sunday, a trough of low pressure approaches the West Coast, bringing a shift toward cooler, breezier conditions. This system will also help dry out the atmosphere, leading to sunnier skies and less humidity across the desert. Highs will remain near the lower triple digits for the Valley this weekend before trending down next week.

By midweek, forecast models show a more pronounced cooling pattern, with highs falling 5–15 degrees below average. Expect drier air, lighter storm chances, and more comfortable conditions across Southern California. Overall, the trend into next week favors a cooler, clearer stretch for the Coachella Valley with less monsoonal influence.

