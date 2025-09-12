Cooler Temps Keep Desert Comfortable, Warmup & Monsoons Possible Next Week

Happy Friday! Our cooler, below seasonal temps stick around through the weekend, thanks to an upper-level low lingering over Central California. Highs stay mostly in the mid-90s across the desert, with temperatures inching only a few degrees by Saturday and Sunday. If you're traveling this weekend--coastal and inland areas are starting to feel some warming, the desert’s warm-up is just a bit more gradual, thanks to increasing moisture from the south.

Heading into next week, a ridge of high pressure builds into the Colorado River Valley, pushing temperatures a bit warmer and slightly above average. By Tuesday, highs will be close to seasonal norms, peaking around 104–105° Wednesday.

Our warmer trend may not last long, though. Looking at late next week our forecast models are showing some disagreement with a possible low in the PNW flattening our ridge and bringing slightly cooler weather back by Thursday or Friday.

Monsoon season isn't over either... there's a chance for monsoonal moisture to sneak back into the region mid next week, potentially bringing some afternoon thunderstorms—mainly in the mountains, but possibly reaching into the desert. Storm chances are sitting around 20–40% next week, but that’ll depend a lot on how this upper-level pattern shapes up. Either way, we'll be keeping a close eye on the forecast.