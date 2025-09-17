Stormy Weather Returns to the Valley Tonight & Thursday

We’re looking at active next 24-36 hours as both tropical moisture and monsoonal moisture collide and push into Southern California tonight and Thursday. This will bring a numbers of scattered showers, thunderstorms — especially over the mountains and desert. There is a potential for significant localized rainfall that could lead to flooding concerns during this time period.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place from midnight tonight through 7pm Thursday due to showers and thunderstorms returning to the Coachella Valley. This could impact travel plans with the opportunity for localized flooding.

A Flood Watch is also in place starting late tonight through Thursday night for a large portion of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley, Riverside/San Bernardino/San Diego County Mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass. Flooding from excessive rainfall is possible as moisture moves through the region.

Storm activity will begin to decrease overnight into Friday, though humidity will remain high and we could still see some isolated showers lingering in the mountains.

Things look a little drier for the weekend as a trough approaches the region, though some instability could still trigger a few mountain or desert showers.

Temperatures begin to climb slightly into next week, returning to near seasonal averages. Normal average daily high for today is 102 degrees.

Overall, the most impactful weather is expected Thursday, with improving conditions into the weekend. Don’t forget, Fall officially arrives in just 5 days, September 22nd.