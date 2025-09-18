First Alert Weather Alert until 7pm, Showers & Storms Decreasing this Evening

A wet and stormy Thursday across the valley as tropical remnants from Mario continue to pass through the area this evening. So far many Coachella Valley locations (as of 3:30pm) have seen ~0.20” of rain, other spots like Cathedral Canyon 0.45”, Whitewater 0.73”, Cabazon 1.08”, and Mt. San Jacinto 1.71”. We’re not ruling out scattered showers and storms this evening, but things begin dying down late this evening and tonight.

Our First Alert Weather Alert is still in place for showers, storms and the potential for isolated storms which could trigger strong, gusty winds, quick downpours, and even hail possibly. That alert is set to expire at 7pm.

There are several Areal Flood Warning, Flood Advisory, and Flood Watches across Southern California at the moment. Many of these set to expire late this afternoon or early tonight. Localized flooding continues to be a concern—especially north of Cabazon and NW of Desert Hot Springs.

Most of our convection has been happening across the mountains and deserts — with heaviest over San Diego and Riverside County mountains. We’ll notice plenty of improvement before midnight, but gradual clearing will occur before that point.

There’s a slight chance of some moisture—mainly to our north—for Friday, but that looks predominantly north of the Coachella Valley. Friday generally looks much drier before a warmer and drier weekend.