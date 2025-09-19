Weekend Humidity Sticks Around, Tropical Moisture Could Return Next Week

It’s a muggy Friday evening across the Coachella Valley, with just a slim chance of a stray thunderstorm in the San Bernadino Mountains and High Desert—but most of the tropical moisture has moved north into Central California, leaving slightly drier air. Emphasis on slightly.

Skies will clear up tonight, which sets us up for a warmer and sunnier Saturday. Humidity takes just a slight dip, and highs climb into the upper 90s to low 100s--closer to seasonal normal levels.

I'm keeping an eye out for more tropical moisture on Sunday pushing in from the south--currently off the Baja Peninsula. While shower and storm chances look more likely in the mountains and coastal areas, we could still see spotty showers or a brief downpour in the Valley—especially in the afternoon.

Things look a bit unsettled into early next week with a closed low offshore, with additional moisture bringing rain and thunderstorm chances to the higher terrain. Temps climb just a bit above-average through the upcoming week, but cloud cover and humidity might limit daytime heating.