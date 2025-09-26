This Weekend: Winds Rising, Temps Dropping, Shower & Thunderstorm Chances Increasing

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms continues this Friday afternoon, mainly for the mountains and deserts. Gusty winds also linger through tonight as that cutoff low slides back into the region.

Shower chances increase Saturday, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely between late morning and early evening. Best chance of rainfall will be in the mountains, but we could see a little passing wet weather on the valley floor too. Rainfall totals generally look light--that said, isolated storms could bring heavier downpours and a small risk of flash flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the San Bernadino, Riverside, and San Diego County mountains from 11am-7pm Saturday.

That low pressure system begins to weaken and move east Sunday, but we still have a chance of a few lingering storms, mainly in the afternoon.

A brief warming trend is expected over the weekend, but temperatures still remain well below seasonal averages.

Looking further out… Cooler and windier conditions return Tuesday as another system moves in, bringing increased cloud cover and breezy southwest winds. Highs on Tuesday will likely be about 10 degrees below normal. We'll look for a gradual warming resumes midweek, but temperatures will likely stay below average through Thursday.