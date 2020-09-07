Another Day of Record Heat Expected

Weather Alerts

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8PM, and a Red Flag Warning covers much of SoCal as well.

Labor Day Weekend has delivered lots of record highs so far, and that will likely continue today:

Offshore winds will develop for the Inland Empire and Coastal areas, but we'll see some relief from the heat. Dew points will plummet with the offshore winds increasing fire danger despite the expected cool-down.

A Coastal Eddy develops, bringing clouds to the coast, and cooler weather across the region.

Take a look at the dramatically cooler numbers for the rest of the week!