Forecast this Week: Steady as she Goes

Weather Alerts

Skies are clear and temperatures cool as we kick off the week. A weak front to our East will increase winds this afternoon, but those winds will remain below advisory status. The nearest wind advisory is North of LA.

That front will keep temperatures in check today, and the cooler air sticks around most of the week, so we'll be near seasonal norms.

This afternoon and evening, winds will increase just a bit, but then settle back down overnight.

We'll hit 70 today, with sunshine and breezy conditions.

In fact, all week long highs will be consistently near 70 with lows in the forties.