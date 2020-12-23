Clouds and Cooler

Weather Alerts

Despite cloudy skies today the atmosphere is very dry, with wind advisories and a Red Flag Warning for much of SoCal. The Desert is adjacent to but not included in either of those.

Only breezy conditions expected here on the Valley floor despite the relative proximity of the Wind Advisory in the high desert.

We were very mild this morning, with lows mainly in the 50s, and expect little warming today into the lower 70s.

Christmas Eve will be cloudy and cool, with slightly warmer clearer weather for Christmas Day. Into next week, a slight chance of showers appears.