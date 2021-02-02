Clouds Slowly Moving Out

Weather Alerts

Cloudy skies still blanketed the Coachella Valley this morning, keeping morning temperatures very mild to start the day.

The clouds made for some beautiful sunset and sunrise pictures, like these from Carey Shows (check out that double rainbow!) and Mary Chavez.

A front moves through tonight, enhancing winds up to our North, a Wind Advisory in place in the high desert.

We'll see breezy conditions, but it won't be terribly windy here. Highs today will be very warm, topping out close to 80 degrees.

Tomorrow and for the remainder of the week, slightly cooler and sunnier weather expected.

Keep up to date with all the latest forecast info from the First Alert Weather Team by downloading our KESQ First Alert Weather app, just click the image below!