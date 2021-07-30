Flash flooding subsides slowly, storms possible again tomorrow

Weather Alerts

A Flash Flood Watch remain in effect North and East of the Coachella Valley, many areas through 5 a.m. Sunday morning. A Flash Flood Warning East of the Salton Sea will expire at 11:15 p.m. as the danger of flooding recedes.

Dew points will remain higher than normal through tomorrow afternoon before drier air moves in, which means there's another chance of storms again tomorrow afternoon.

By late tomorrow afternoon, the storms should subside as dry air moves in from the West.

Rainfall totals from Friday afternoon and evening were impressive in the high desert and in the mountains of Riverside county, and much of that rain came down in 60-90 minutes.

Highs tomorrow will remain in the low 100s, but we dry out and heat up into next week.