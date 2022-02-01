Gusty winds return to the forecast tonight

Gusty winds will be ramping up later tonight and lasting well into tomorrow. Winds likely reach 40mph in traditionally wind-prone areas, especially north of the I-10.

The gusty conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for much of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The cloud cover will gradually clear out through today, with more sunshine on tap late this afternoon and into the rest of the week.

As we clear out, cooler air will drop into the region, dropping our temps by 7-10 degrees for daytime highs.

Highs this afternoon will return to the lower 70s...

The remainder of the week will be cooler with highs in the 60s until we hit the weekend.

