Clouds and Humidity to Accompany the Heat Today

Local Forecast

We'll see partly cloudy skies today, which will likely keep us below 110 degrees, but it will still be hotter than normal and humidity will be higher than normal as well, impacting how it feels outside. The higher dew points will also impact Swamp Cooler performance today.

High pressure remains in place off the Baja Coast, keeping us warmer than normal through Saturday.

Also, given the nature of the pressure aloft, pollutants are building up at the surface. Yesterday, air quality deteriorated into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range. Today we are looking at "Moderate" AQI readings, but expect them to worsen into the afternoon.

Significant relief from the hotter than normal conditions arrives by Sunday into early next week, where daytime highs drop into the upper nineties, well below seasonal averages!