Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:07 am

A Mild, Partly Cloudy Forecast Today

Skies will remain partly cloudy as an area of low pressure passes to our South across the Baja Peninsula through the day.

Highs will remain unseasonably warm this afternoon, nearly ten degrees above average.

Tomorrow, that low will be pushing into the Four Corners states, and the Jet track will lower, allowing cooler air to move into Southern California.

With that, the remainder of the week and the weekend will be closer to seasonal norms, with fairly mild conditions into next week.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content