A Mild, Partly Cloudy Forecast Today

Local Forecast

Skies will remain partly cloudy as an area of low pressure passes to our South across the Baja Peninsula through the day.

Highs will remain unseasonably warm this afternoon, nearly ten degrees above average.

Tomorrow, that low will be pushing into the Four Corners states, and the Jet track will lower, allowing cooler air to move into Southern California.

With that, the remainder of the week and the weekend will be closer to seasonal norms, with fairly mild conditions into next week.