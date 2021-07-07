Staying warm but increasing humidity

Local Forecast

Of course, it's a warm day in the desert and the warmer-than-normal temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening hours. Clear skies will continue through the night with a northwest wind near 10 MPH.

Moisture will flow into Southeastern California tomorrow and we'll be feeling the muggy conditions with dew point temperatures in the 60s. Get ready to turn on your A/C's as evaporative coolers won't provide the relief needed for the remainder of the week.

The humidity will linger through Friday with dew point temperatures in the 60s. Drying is expected on Saturday and temperatures will climb even higher as a result.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into place for the Coachella Valley and Joshua Tree National Park Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Depending on the amount of moisture in the atmosphere this weekend, temperatures could climb to 120°. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Riverside County mountains below 6,000' for the same timeframe. Highs here could reach 100°.

