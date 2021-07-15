Temporary relief from monsoon moisture

Local Forecast

A warm day just like yesterday with seasonable high temperatures. A breezy northwest wind around 15 MPH will be with us through the evening. Gusts 30-35 MPH are expected along the interstate. Temperatures will cool near the century mark around 8:00 p.m.

Our weather pattern is allowing for a break from the sticky conditions. It will be short-lived so take advantage of the drier atmosphere while it's around!

Dew point temperatures will remain in the 50s for the close of the workweek before monsoon moisture returns this weekend.

Plenty of sunshine will be present for Friday before more clouds move overhead throughout the day on Saturday. We'll be able to feel the push moisture across the desert on Sunday. It will also bring the chance for thunderstorms across Riverside county mountains and deserts.

