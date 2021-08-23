First Alert Forecast update

Local Forecast

Sunny skies expected today as highs remain comfortable and below normal! The monsoonal moisture stays well to our East, so no worries about too much humidity today.

In fact, dew points should be hovering in the mid-forties through today!

A minor earthquake woke up folks around the southern shore of the Salton Sea this morning. Did you feel it?

Tonight and into tomorrow, some smoke from the wildfires burning well to our North will find it's way into the Valley, further reducing our AQI, which is holding in the moderate range so far today.

By midweek, highs return to summer-like ranges, topping out at 112 by Thursday before returning to seasonal levels this coming weekend.