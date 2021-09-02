Warmer and drier days ahead

Local Forecast

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 102° this afternoon. While it's a notable warm-up from yesterday, it's still below normal! The average for the date is 106°.

A ridge of high pressure will move westward over the next few days, providing warming and drying. Dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on Friday.

Temperatures will be on the rise into the holiday weekend, climbing above average. Humidity will begin to increase on Monday but still a comfortable (and hot) Labor Day.

Monsoonal moisture will increase through next week, bringing storm chances to Riverside County Wednesday and Thursday.

