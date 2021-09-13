Slow cooling through the week

Local Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for eastern Riverside County and Imperial County until 8:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure remains in place over Southern California but is slowly weakening. Temperatures will be slow to cool through the week as a result.

Dew point temperatures will continue to drop into Tuesday. The combination of breezy wind and dry conditions will elevate fire weather conditions throughout the week.

