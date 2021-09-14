A warm Election Day in the desert

Local Forecast

A warm day in the desert will result in a warm evening with temperatures slow to cool into the upper 90s by 7:00 p.m. Polling locations close at 8:00 p.m. Clear skies and a breezy northwest wind will persist into the night.

Wind gusts will average 20-25 MPH across the valley floor, though reach higher speeds closer to the San Gorgonio Pass.

Dew point temperatures will remain low into Wednesday. The combination of breezy wind and dry conditions will elevate fire weather conditions throughout the week.

Temperatures will slowly cool through the week. Upper 90s are expected to join for the weekend!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!