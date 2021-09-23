Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:17 AM

Increasing humidity and the threat of storms

Today we'll see partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity across the valley as dew points are already climbing. The outlook indicates not much in the way of thunderstorm activity today, but that changes tomorrow.

Tomorrow, more moisture is in place across SoCal, so the opportunity for thunderstorms increases, particularly tomorrow evening.

In the afternoon and early evening, the chance of storms peaks.

Dew points are also at their highest levels in that timeframe.

Humidity lingers into Saturday, with a lower chance of thunderstorms, and we dry out into Sunday and next week, holding onto temps in the 90s.

When there's the threat of severe weather depend on the KESQ First Alert Weather Team and Weather App, which you can down load here.

https://kesq.com/news/2018/12/01/download-the-first-alert-weather-app/

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content