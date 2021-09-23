Increasing humidity and the threat of storms

Local Forecast

Today we'll see partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity across the valley as dew points are already climbing. The outlook indicates not much in the way of thunderstorm activity today, but that changes tomorrow.

Tomorrow, more moisture is in place across SoCal, so the opportunity for thunderstorms increases, particularly tomorrow evening.

In the afternoon and early evening, the chance of storms peaks.

Dew points are also at their highest levels in that timeframe.

Humidity lingers into Saturday, with a lower chance of thunderstorms, and we dry out into Sunday and next week, holding onto temps in the 90s.

