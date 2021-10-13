Crisp, clear and cool

Local Forecast

Morning lows dropped well into the 40s in parts of the Valley this morning, so dig out those sweaters and blankets, it will happen again tomorrow morning!

Offshore breezes will begin to warm up our daytime highs over the next few days, but overnight lows will remain quite cool.

With the advent of offshore flow, fire danger lurks, especially around the coastal areas from Los Angeles to Santa Maria.

We're in for a spectacular few days as we head into the weekend, with highs warming slowly towards the 90 degree mark.