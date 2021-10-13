Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:27 AM

Crisp, clear and cool

Morning lows dropped well into the 40s in parts of the Valley this morning, so dig out those sweaters and blankets, it will happen again tomorrow morning!

Offshore breezes will begin to warm up our daytime highs over the next few days, but overnight lows will remain quite cool.

With the advent of offshore flow, fire danger lurks, especially around the coastal areas from Los Angeles to Santa Maria.

We're in for a spectacular few days as we head into the weekend, with highs warming slowly towards the 90 degree mark.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content