Above-normal temperatures persist through the week

Offshore winds have created a very warm and dry setup across the desert. Santa Ana winds will strengthen Thursday morning with breezy conditions expected around the Coachella Valley.

Like today, high temperatures tomorrow will climb 10°+ above normal for the date. The ridge of high pressure aiding in the warming temperatures will remain in place through the weekend. No break for the A/C's this week!

The 90s will continue to be a big part of this week's forecast. The above-normal temperatures will persist through the weekend ahead. The next cooldown isn't expected to arrive until the middle of next week.

If you're interested in how Veterans Day this year compares to years past, check out the graphic below. Looking back to 2016, only two of the years brought below normal highs to the holiday.

