Increasing clouds as we head into the weekend

Palm Springs recorded a high in the low 70s today, just two degrees cooler than yesterday. Through the remainder of the evening, clouds will continue to spread in from the west. The strongest winds, up to 40 MPH gusts, will remain in the San Gorgonio Pass.

A trough of low pressure is moving into the west coast. This is responsible for the slight cool down we'll carry into the weekend as well as the additional cloud cover.

Wherever you plan to spend your weekend, fair and mild conditions are expected. Partly cloudy skies will persist both Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from the 50s to the 70s depending on elevation. Want even cooler air? Head to Big Bear where highs will be in the 40s!

