Offshore winds return to the forecast

It's been breezy this morning, especially through the San Gorgonio Pass, but winds are turning offshore and those Santa Anas will stick around through the weekend.

High pressure ridging will provide the impetus for those Santa Ana winds, particularly on Saturday, but fairly consistently between tomorrow and Saturday.

With those Santa Ana Winds, we'll continue to see sunshine, clear skies overnight, and temps remaining slightly above average well into next week.

