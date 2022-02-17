Latest drought monitor + warming into the weekend

The latest drought monitor, which was released today, shows progress in the severity compared to just three months ago when more than 37% of the state was experiencing 'exceptional' drought conditions and more than 80% of the state fell under 'extreme' drought. Compare more of the numbers and dates here.

Dry weather with grace us tonight as winds still maintain an offshore flow keeping relative humidity low. Clear skies and cool temperatures for whatever you have planned for this Thursday evening.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s Friday and climb near 80° this weekend. Beginning Monday, winds will strengthen and temperatures will drop as the next storm system arrives. The best chance for rain and snow in the Southland is currently timed for Tuesday/Wednesday. Stay tuned!

