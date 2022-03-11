Warming through the weekend

A wonderful evening ahead for whatever you have planned. Clear and cool conditions will carry us through Friday night with temperatures cooling into the low 50s overnight.

Ready for the weekend? Temperatures will be on the rise into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer temperatures join for the start of next week.

If you're headed out to the BNP Paribas Open during the day, don't forget the SPF! Plenty of sunshine will be enjoyed around the desert but the UV index will be 'high'. Looking for something to do Saturday night? Bring a folding chair to Downtown Indio for Second Saturdays Center Stage! Dress warm as temperatures will cool into the 50s by the end of the party.

Winds will strengthen on Sunday and create breezy conditions around the Coachella Valley. Currently, wind gusts are expected to reach the 25-30 MPH on the valley floor, stronger gusts for the mountains and pass.

