Near triple digit heat continues

Yesterday's 99 was shot across the bow, reminding us that even Spring can be hot in the valley ! Today we expect similar conditions, and Saturday as well.

With the temps hovering near 100, the usual heat precautions are important!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for areas West of the Valley through 6 p.m. tomorrow evening.

The Wind Advisory covers much of the same areas and will last until 4 p.pm today.

Winds on the Valley floor may be gusty at times, but not disruptive.

The heat remains intact through Saturday, then gusty winds will pick up Sunday and Monday, knocking temps into the 70s by early next week!