Warmer start to the week with breezy winds joining Tuesday

The Coachella Valley returned to the low 90s this afternoon, seasonably appropriate for the desert this time of year. Mild conditions will be present throughout the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low-70s early Tuesday morning.

The ridge of high pressure over the Western United States will strengthen through mid-week, keeping conditions sunny and temperatures warm.

Santa Ana winds will join the picture on Tuesday, strengthening Wednesday, with the strongest gusts expected west of the Coachella Valley.

High temperatures through the middle of the week will be warmer than what we felt over the weekend but very close to the seasonal average for Palm Springs. Another cooldown will arrive this weekend.

