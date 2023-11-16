Break in action for now, but the chance for SoCal showers continues into Saturday

This afternoon, water vapor imagery shows much drier air over some of Southern California. Humidity still lingers with dew points in the 50s as moisture from the southwest continues to flow just to the south of the Coachella Valley.

Mostly dry conditions for Friday, but a slight chance for showers does exist. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Saturday in Western Riverside County. The First Alert Weather Team is closely tracking these evolving conditions.

While rain appears minimal for the low desert moving forward, the chance still exists before the low-pressure system departs to the northeast Saturday evening. With the passing of the trough, breezy Santa Ana winds will develop Monday.