Excessive heat warning in effect through Saturday evening

An Excessive Heat Warning went into effect this morning and will remain in place through 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the one-teens for the first time this year!

By Sunday, relief will begin to arrive. Temperatures will remain above average to close out the weekend but it will begin a cooling trend that will last into early next week.

Temperatures, both in the morning and afternoon, will be closer to the seasonal average through the middle of next week before another warm-up arrives.

