Drier and warmer conditions continue for the weekend

As we start the weekend here in the Coachella Valley, conditions remain drier and warmer compared to what we experienced during the work week.

Dew point temperatures remain in the mid-40s for most cities in the valley. These drier conditions are contributing to the warmer temperatures we're feeling.

We still remain under an Excessive Heat Warning, which is set to expire tomorrow night at 9:00 PM – unless it is extended. Temperatures during this warning are expected to reach up to 117°. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the high-80s and low-90s.

Saturday is set to be the warmest day this weekend, with temperatures falling slightly on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to cool at the start of the work week as the monsoonal moisture we've been experiencing returns. With elevated moisture levels returning, we will continue to track the chances for isolated thunderstorms through the week.