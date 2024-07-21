A little more moisture, but still hot on Sunday; Excessive Heat Warning extended

The Coachella Valley will feel a little less dry than yesterday, but it's still expected to be a hot one as the weekend comes to a close.

With temperatures expected to remain above 110° for the start of the work week, the National Weather Service has extended the current Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley to Wednesday night. It was initially set to expire tonight.

Temperatures in Palm Springs broke the record for yesterday's date at 120°. The extra moisture for Sunday means it's not likely for us to reach that temperature today. While it looks like we'll have a boost of moisture to start out the day, dew point temperatures will hover around the 50s. Again, it's not as dry as yesterday, but certainly drier than what we experienced last week.

Temperatures stay warm in the valley as we close out the weekend. Monsoonal moisture is expected to return on Monday and into the work week, so we'll be tracking the chance of isolated thunderstorms once again. This moisture will cool temperatures, but highs are still expected in the 110° to 115° range. We won't be getting much relief overnight, with lows set to be in the high 80s and low 90s.