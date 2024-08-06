Tracking mountain t-storms; plus, hot and muggy conditions continue through midweek

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley is scheduled to expire at 11 PM. The ridge of high pressure will still be in charge of our weather but at least we'll catch a break from the extreme temperatures.

Monsoonal moisture will still flow into Southern California on Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for overnight showers to quickly move across the desert. Continuing the hot and humid environment we've been feeling, Wednesday afternoon will be conducive to thunderstorm development, favoring the mountains and deserts.

Slightly drier conditions arrive Thursday and Friday but will still be humid by our desert standards. Saturday offers another round of storm development.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!