The humidity is a little “extra” today

Monsoonal moisture is flowing into the Valley, elevating dew points and humidity, and giving us a chance for afternoon thunderstorms throughout the region.

Soupy conditions will provide the moisture necessary to generate some mountain and high desert storms as we heat up this afternoon.

An Air Quality Watch due to blowing sand is up this morning until 10 in the Imperial Valley after thunderstorms to our south yesterday kicked up sand and dust.

It's back to school day for the Palm Springs Unified School district so watch out for the kids around schools and bus stops! Highs will be near 110 for back to school festivities.

We see a little less humidity tomorrow into Friday, but there's still a chance of storms over the weekend. Next week looks both cooler and drier!