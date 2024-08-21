A hint of humidity today to kick off a cooling trend

Today is noticeably cooler thanks to an overnight/early morning influx of monsoonal moisture. As we moved through the day, some drying has occurred with dew points in the 50s and 60s as of 4 PM. This is the beginning of a days-long cooling trend here in the Coachella Valley.

When looking at the weather pattern, there is an area of low pressure making its way down the west coast. This will help increase the onshore flow here in the valley over the next few days. The breezy conditions will help usher in both drier and cooler weather.

The forecast over the next seven days is about as nice of a forecast as you could ask for in August. The cooling trend will peak on Friday and Saturday, along with our winds. Sunday will be the start of a warming trend in the valley that is set to last through at least Tuesday.