A warm Tuesday with similar temperatures for the week

A nice start to the week but a little more heat this afternoon compared to yesterday. The average high temperature for the date is 107°. This afternoon, Palm Springs climbed to 111°.

By Thursday and Friday, moisture levels will increase slightly here in the Coachella Valley. Instead of dew points in the 30s/40s, you can expect to see values in the 50s.

