Increasing heat risk Wednesday-Friday with rising temperatures

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Western United States for the latter half of the week. This setup will keep our temperatures above normal for the next 5-7 days.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the one-teens around the Coachella Valley through Friday. Don't be caught off guard by the late-season heat. Heat risk will reach 'major' to 'extreme' levels during this heat wave.

The ridge of high pressure will move east this weekend. Temperatures will cool as a result but monsoonal moisture will also be steered into Southern California. The chance for mountain storms returns on Saturday and Sunday.

