Excessive heat warning persists through this evening

Highs topped out at 121 yesterday missing the record by just one degree! Today will be only modestly cooler. We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m.

High pressure is in place today, but will begin to break down overnight, allowing more humidity to move into the region.

Increasing humidity and dew points will give us a slight chance of mountain and high desert thunderstorms by tomorrow afternoon. The increased humidity also brings down the heat.

Highs come down nicely through the weekend. We dry out early next week, and temps drop to near normal levels by midweek with even cooler numbers on the way by Thursday.