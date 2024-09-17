Below-average temperatures continue through the week

As of 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, the Line Fire has burned 39,111 acres. While not as gusty as yesterday, a wind of 9 MPH is being reported in Big Bear, which remains under an Evacuation Warning. Find the latest updates here.

The low-pressure system that brought gusty winds to the start of the workweek is still contributing to the cooler temperatures we're experiencing. Highs this afternoon are peaking near 90° around the Coachella Valley, more than 10° below average for the date.

Temperatures will warm slightly on Wednesday but remain cool for mid-September through the work week. Triple digits will make their way back to the desert this weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!