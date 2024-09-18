Skip to Content
Cool & pleasant through week’s end

Published 5:25 AM

A large trough of low pressure riding the Pacific Coast continues to bring cooler-than-normal temperatures and will for the remainder of the week.

As firefighters continue to gain more containment of area wildfires, the Smoke Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to shrink, with only a few areas of concern remaining. Air quality this morning is in the "Good" or "Moderate" range across the region.

High pressure will return as we head into Friday, so expect temps to increase for the weekend and into next week. Triple digits are back on the menu by Saturday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

