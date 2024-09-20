A day of transition in the forecast

There's a chance of showers today as an area of low pressure pushes across Southern California. The best chance of precipitation would be late this afternoon as that low pressure system moves from California to Arizona.

High desert and mountain storms are more likely, but even the Valley floor could see some showers this afternoon.

As that low transitions inland, gusty winds are also a possibility, so a Windblown Dust Advisory will be in effect through tomorrow.

Temperatures remain below average today, but we start to warm up a bit into the weekend, with above average highs slated for most of next week.