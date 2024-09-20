Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A day of transition in the forecast

By
Updated
today at 6:15 AM
Published 6:12 AM

There's a chance of showers today as an area of low pressure pushes across Southern California. The best chance of precipitation would be late this afternoon as that low pressure system moves from California to Arizona.

High desert and mountain storms are more likely, but even the Valley floor could see some showers this afternoon.

As that low transitions inland, gusty winds are also a possibility, so a Windblown Dust Advisory will be in effect through tomorrow.

Temperatures remain below average today, but we start to warm up a bit into the weekend, with above average highs slated for most of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content