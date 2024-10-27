Winds start strengthening tonight, with gusty conditions bringing cooler temps tomorrow

Palm Springs is still seeing consistent, above-average warmth this afternoon; however, beginning tonight, we will begin to see a shift in the weather pattern with the arrival of elevated winds.

Overnight, FutureTrack is showing wind gusts gradually strengthening across the valley. A Windblown Dust Advisory will go into effect at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, while a Wind Advisory will go into effect several hours later at 11:00 a.m. During the Advisory, the Coachella Valley should expect gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. Gusts upwards of 60 mph are expected through the San Gorgonio Pass. The strongest winds are expected late Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

Due to the strong wind gusts and the potential air quality, visibility, and traffic impacts it may bring, a First Alert Weather Alert will be issued for Monday and Tuesday. Your First Alert Weather team will be keeping a close eye on these conditions during this wind event.

These winds will also be ushering in cooler temperatures for the Coachella Valley. Highs across the desert floor may be up to 10° cooler than Sunday.

Below-average temperatures will be on tap for the remainder of the week thanks to the winds. Overnight lows are set to be in the 50s all week, too!