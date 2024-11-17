Beautiful weather expected for the upcoming work week

It has felt fantastic this weekend across the Coachella Valley, and we're tracking similar conditions as we get ready for the week ahead.

Conditions have been very dry this weekend. Overnight, dew points across the valley are expected to stay around or below 20°. Slightly more humidity is expected for tomorrow, though most desert cities should stay under the 40° mark.

Highs will be fluctuating a couple of degrees below and above average for the week ahead. In about a week's time, though, we expect to see temperatures near our seasonal average.

Periods of Santa Ana winds are expected in Southern California this week, but the impact to the Coachella Valley is expected to be minimal. Highs will stay below average through Tuesday, before a warming trend brings us a few degrees above average into the weekend. A cooling trend, along with gusty winds and uncertainty for precipitation, could take hold next weekend.