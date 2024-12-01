December kicks off with more warmer than normal weather

Today, December 1st, marks the beginning of meteorological winter! Meteorological winter helps meteorologists compare data easier versus using astronomical winter, which begins on December 21st, the winter solstice.

The average temperature on December 1st is 72° in Palm Springs. We're well above that average for today, as we recorded a high temperature of 79° at the airport earlier this afternoon.

Slightly warmer temperatures are expected for tomorrow, too, as most of our desert cities should see temperatures climbing into the 80s.

Temperatures remain in the 80s – and well above average – for the remainder of the week. We could see highs more than 10°F above average as we head into the weekend; warm for this time of the year, but very comfortable with plenty of sunshine!