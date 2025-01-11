Santa Ana winds continuing this weekend; tracking continued critical fire weather

After a brief break from the winds, we're tracking another round of breezy conditions that is expected to last through the middle of next week. These elevated winds will continue to usher in critical fire weather to much of Southern California.

Most of the Coachella Valley is not included in the latest Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service, but places just west of the valley are. Communities through the San Gorgonio Pass, as well as much of the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange Counties, will see elevated fire risk from this latest round of Santa Ana winds. This warning is set to go into effect this evening and last until Wednesday.

A Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect from Monday afternoon to Wednesday for Riverside County mountain communities like Idyllwild and Anza.

Our wind gusts will also be elevated during this time. Here's a look at what we can expect by tomorrow morning – gusts nearing 25 mph for some desert cities, and above 40 mph in areas like Desert Hot Springs.

These winds continue to usher in very dry conditions to the Southern California region, which lends itself to the heightened fire risk affecting millions.

Winds are picking up this evening and through Sunday. We should see a brief break in the winds Sunday evening, but winds will pick up again Monday through Wednesday. With the breezier conditions, our highs are expected to dip into the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.