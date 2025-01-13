Critical fire danger as Red Flag Warnings return

Gusty Santa Ana winds return this week, raising the fire threat to critical levels again. The Nation Weather Service out of the Los Angeles has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Red Flag Warning from Tuesday morning until Noon Wednesday. Mountainous areas in Norther L. A. County are at extreme risk of these dangerous winds.

In many of those areas, Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will overlap with the Red Flag Warnings.

This will mean elevated winds for the Western Coachella Valley, but the critical winds will occur on the Western side of the San Gorgonio Pass.

Air quality remains a big concern. This morning, given the current wind and fire conditions, the air quality is in the good range here in the Valley, and in the moderate range in much of the fire zone. That could change with increasing winds and the potential for fire outbreaks and spread.

Through tomorrow, temperatures will be running slightly below average, with a mild trend midweek. Next week, we see those temps dip again with highs in the upper 60s.