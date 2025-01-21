Winds dying down, but very dry conditions lingering

It's been a gusty couple of days for parts of Southern California. The National Weather Service says a peak gust of 102 MPH was recorded in the Laguna Mountains in San Diego County Monday evening – wow!

As peak winds subside for much of Southern California, many of the advisories and warnings in place will begin to expire this evening. The first to expire is a High Wind Warning at 4 p.m. Both an Air Quality Alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the Red Flag Warning are expiring at 10 p.m. tonight.

We're still seeing very low humidity values for the next couple of days. Here's a look at dew point temperatures and humidity across the valley as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A warming trend is expected for the second half of the week. We're beginning to see calmer conditions this evening, but this brief break from the winds could be over soon. Elevated winds are expected to return to the region by Wednesday evening until they weaken again by Friday.

Cooler temperatures could be on the way this weekend, with some slight chances for showers in Southern California. Chances for these showers to impact the valley remain unlikely, but we're keeping a close eye on it.